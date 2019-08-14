Kwara won’t be ‘mortuary for abandoned projects’ — Abdulrazaq

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdultazaq has said his administration would complete abandoned and ongoing projects in the state because ignoring them would amount to wasting public funds already sunk into them.

Abdulrazaq, who spoke through his deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi, also said he inherited a decrepit government house which he said reflected the general breakdown of infrastructure in the state.

“As your Royal Highness may have noticed, the government house we inherited needs urgent rehabilitation as many parts of it are just not fit for habitation. This is reflective of the general decay in public infrastructure statewide,” he said on Tuesday when the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, paid the traditional Bareke visit to the government house.

The governor said his administration had started fixing three major water works across the three senatorial districts, namely the Asa dam, Lafiagi waterworks, and Igbaja waterworks, to make water available to the people of the state.

The emir, on his part, said this year’s Bareke was the first since the governor was inaugurated and commended the administration for its strides.

