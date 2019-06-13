Kwara: Tribunal adjourns PDP’s case over WAEC subpoena

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday adjourned to Friday to enable a representative of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to present his subpoena.

The tribunal had adjourned to Thursday for full hearings to begin in the petition of the PDP challenging the declaration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on the allegation that the governor had presented a forged certificate.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Waheed Bamidele Amode, the WAEC branch controller for Kwara State who appeared on subpoena by the PDP, told the tribunal that he was yet to receive copies of the subpoena from the Lagos headquarters of the body.

Amode’s statement led to the PDP counsel Paul Erokoro (SAN) requesting the tribunal to stand down the case for Amode to present evidence of the subpoena and that he had been asked to represent the examination body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Rowland Otaru objected to the application, insisting that it amounted to needless waste of time by the petitioners.

Otaru said the petitioners had nearly three weeks since the tribunal adjourned to get the WAEC representative to appear before the tribunal to prove its case but waited till June 9 to serve the subpoena.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App