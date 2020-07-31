Kwara to vaccinate 150,000 goats, sheep

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwara State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muritala Olarewaju, said the government would vaccinate about 150,000 goats and sheep against contagious animal diseases.

The commissioner disclosed this when executive members of the Veterinary Medical Association of Nigeria, Kwara State branch, paid him a visit in his office.

He said the gesture was a sign of commitment by the government to the well-being of the citizenry, stressing that government would spare no effort at ensuring that only healthy animals were sold for consumption in the state.

He said the ministry had requested for more veterinary staff and promised that government would soon commence work on veterinary facilities across the state.

Earlier, the State Chairman, Veterinary Medical Association of Nigeria, Dr. Saka Shittu, said the body was saddled with the responsibility to ensure that only healthy animals were sold in the markets and maintain professionalism in the veterinary field.

Dr. Shittu pleaded with the state government to pay attention to the deplorable condition of veterinary facilities across the state with a view to rehabilitating them.

