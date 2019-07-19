Kwara to establish border export processing zone

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwara State government will create a viable inland trade and Export Processing Zone along Kwara-Benin Republic border, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said.

AbdulRazaq said this would be done in collaboration with the Federal Government to boost economic activities at the corridor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor made the remark during a meeting with the Comptroller of Immigration Service Kwara State Command, Mrs. Edith Onyemenam, at the Government House in Ilorin.

ADVERTISEMENT

He promised to provide critical infrastructure in Kwara North Senatorial District and other parts of the state with a view to promoting business activities and improving the living standard of the people of the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App