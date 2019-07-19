  1. Home
Kwara to establish border export processing zone

By Romoke W. Ahmad, Ilorin Published Date
Abdulrahman-abdulrazaq
Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state.

The Kwara State government will create a viable inland trade and Export Processing Zone along Kwara-Benin Republic border, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said.

AbdulRazaq said this would be done in collaboration with the Federal Government to boost economic activities at the corridor.

The governor made the remark during a meeting with the Comptroller of Immigration Service Kwara State Command, Mrs. Edith Onyemenam, at the Government House in Ilorin.

He promised to provide critical infrastructure in Kwara North Senatorial District and other parts of the state with a view to promoting business activities and improving the living standard of the people of the area.

