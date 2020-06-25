Kwara SUBEB N31m fraud: NUT suspends chairman, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The national headquarters of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has suspended the chairman, secretary and account clerk of the Kwara State wing of the union over alleged financial fraud.

It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) last week paraded the state chairman, secretary and account clerk of the NUT, alongside a permanent secretary and director in Kwara SUBEB when over N31million meant for teachers’ salaries were allegedly traced to their private accounts.

The suspended NUT state leaders are Comrade Saliu Toyin, Kwara NUT Chairman; Comrade Idris Jamiu Ola, state Secretary; and Comrade Tijani Lateef, account clerk.

While speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday, the National President of the Union, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris, said the union would not condone corruption, impunity, and connivance to deny the teachers their rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Idris, who was represented by the 1st Vice President, Com Samuel Kayode Akosile, noted that what happened recently in Kwara NUT was a betrayal of trust and unacceptable to the national leadership of the Union.

He assured Nigerian teachers that the shameful acts of Kwara NUT officials would not be repeated, assuring that the national leadership of the union would continue to protect and ensure equal justice for all teachers.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App