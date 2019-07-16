Kwara speaker promises to review laws for discovery of sports talents

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu assured that the 9th Assembly will review laws guiding sports to ensure there is enabling environment for harnessing, developing and positioning of local talents for greater opportunities.

The Speaker made the call while addressing newsmen at the kickoff of 4th edition of the Ojagboro Youth Development Association annual football tournament hosted by the Deputy Whip of Kwara state House of Assembly, Hon. Ali Amuda Yusuf.

“I have come here to encourage you to develop your talents and use this avenue to unite yourselves as Kwarans. I don’t want you to see this as a contest but as a way of building yourselves for the future and as a way of strengthening our brotherhood.

“I look forward to seeing another Rasheed Yekinni amongst Kwara youths and I am optimistic Kwara can produce a Ronaldo, we will offer whatever support we can to support the dream of our fellow youths”, he said.

The Speaker added that beyond community tournaments, he look forward to seeing a football tournament that will bring youths from the three geopolitical zones of Kwara state together and strengthen their brotherhood as a people with unique identities.

