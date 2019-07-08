Kwara speaker decries prioritising ethnicity by youths

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi Salihu, has called on Nigerian youths to see themselves more as Nigerians rather than prioritising their ethnic or religious affinities to gain advantage.

Rt. Hon. Salihu made the call during the Kwara NYSC Batch B, Stream 1 carnival, where he, alongside other members of the assembly, visited the state’s Yikpata Orientation Camp in Edu Local Government Area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

While charging the corps members on unity, he said, “Nigeria needs unity now more than ever, we must deemphasise our socio-cultural and religious inclinations and see ourselves as Nigerians if we must progress. We must be ready to take charge of the future, and to do that, we must be detribalised.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App