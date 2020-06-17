  1. Home
Kwara records 17 new COVID-19 cases, discharges 5

By Ismail Adebayo, Ilorin 
A section of hajj camp converted by Kwara State government into a 600-bed isolation centre in Ilorin to combat the coronavirus pandemic
FILE: A section of hajj camp converted by Kwara State government into a 600-bed isolation centre in Ilorin to combat the coronavirus pandemic

Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 yesterday said the state has recorded 17 new cases, bringing the totality of confirmed cases to 168.

It said the state also discharged five patients who have twice tested negative for the virus, bringing the total number of patients already managed and discharged to 100.

Meanwhile, the state government has warned that football viewing centres are not allowed to open yet, because such facilities could be a dangerous window for widespread transmission of the coronavirus among viewers.

A statement by the spokesperson for the technical committee, Rafiu Ajakaye, said, “The government is aware that the English Premier League commences tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17th.

“This is to state clearly that viewing centres are not allowed to open under any guise during this pandemic. Doing so will actively promote the spread of the virus, endanger people’s lives, and further stretch public resources to the limit”.

