Kwara Poly expels 8 students over exam malpractice

Authorities at Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, have expelled eight students for examination malpractice.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Mr. Daramola Idowu Olayinka on behalf of the Registrar and made available to newsmen.

The statement reads: “The Kwara State Polytechnic Authority having considered the Report of the Academic Board in respect of your involvement in Examinations malpractices obtained approval for your immediate expulsions from the Polytechnic.

“Your expulsions are in line with the provision in the Students’ Information and Regulations Handbook 2014. You therefore, ceased to be students of the Polytechnic and you should hand over all Polytechnic properties in your possessions to your Heads of Departments or the appropriate Polytechnic Authority .”

The expelled students are; Usman Saliu (HND/17/BAM/FT/143)Business Administration department, Ogbo Peter Chinedu (HND/18/PA/FT/576)Public Administration Department, and Omowale Oluwadare Oluwadamilola (ND/17/ACCT/FT/641) Accountancy Department, all from Institute of Finance and Management Studies.

Others are Abdullahi Habibat Ajoke (ND/17/ARC/FT/207) Architectural Technology Department, Okaka Christian Sunday (ND/17/ARC/FT/198) Architectural Technology Department, Yakuba Jiya Ndakpotun(HND/18/EMT/FT/095) Estate Management Department, Ahmed Simbiat Adepejuola (ND/17/ARC/FT/211) Architectural Technology Department, and Olusegun Emmanuel Dada (ND/18/QS/FT/094) Quantity Surveying Department, all from Institute of Environmental Management Studies.

