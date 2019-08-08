Kwara: Police, NSCDC deploy 5,000 personnel for Sallah, Durbar

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara state Police commissioner, Kayode Egbetokun, has said that the state police command has deployed 3,500 police men and women in all parts of the state to ensure adequate security during the dual celebrations of Ileya and Dubar in the state.

In a statement in Ilorin on Thursday, the police boss said that the officers were drawn from various operational sections of the Force and all other available security resources at the command’s disposal.

The command felicitated with all Muslim faithful in the state on the forthcoming celebration of Eid el Kabir.

It also advised people to celebrate in peace, devoid of rancour and all acts that may jeopardise the peace the state is known for.

“The Command wants to emphasize that the forthcoming festival is not political and as such, political slogans and foul languages will not be accepted from any quarters, and auto-mobile operators are advised to always respect the rights of other road users.”

“Members of the general public are advised to be conscious of their environments and monitor activities of their children and wards, while prompt report of suspicious movements and criminal acts should be made at nearest Police stations”, the statement said.

Also, the Kwara state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed 1,500 personnel to ensure a hitch free Eid-Eil-Kabir celebrations in the state.

The Commandant of the Corps, Mr. Bello Ale, said that the operations would cover the 16 local government areas of the state.

He explained that about 30 per cent of the personnel deployed would be involved in intelligence gathering to uncover any act of criminality before it is carried out.

Mr. Ale advised members of the public to remain law abiding and conduct themselves peacefully.

He urged the residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to the Corps for prompt action.

The commandant assured the residents of the determination of the Corps to ensure adequate security of their lives, property as well as public installations in every nook and cranny of the state.

