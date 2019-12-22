Kwara police deploys 3000 personnel for Christmas

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwara State Police Command announced security measures to ensure a safe Christmas and new year celebrations—including deploying 3,000 police officers across the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, Ag Cp Kayode Egbetokun said the officers are drawn from the conventional, pmf, anti-cultism, anti- kidnapping, counter terrorism and the intelligence units of the Command to forestall any breakdown of law and order before, during and after the yuletide period.

“Consequently, the Command called on members of the public to go about their lawful endeavours without any fear of molestation.

The Command wishes to warn against the use of low explosive without the necessary permit during the yuletide. Any person found disobeying this order if arrested will be prosecuted, ” the Commissioner said.

The Command also advised NYSC Members across the state to always shun the temptation to embark on unnecessary and unauthorized journeys especially during this period.

According to the command,” any Corp member who must travel outside the state should always obtain the neccessary clearance from the NYSC authority before undertaking such journey but should be mindful of the risks associated with traveling outside the state including the risk of kidnap. The Command is collaborating with the NYSC authority in the state to ensure maximum safety of Corp members posted to the state.”

