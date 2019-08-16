Kwara pledges support to NYSC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon Raphael Adetiba-Olarenwaju says the state legislature will partner with the National Youth Service Corps( NYSC) to ensure that corps members deployed to the state enjoy Kwara hospitality.

Olarenwaju gave this assurance at the presentation of beds, mattresses, drugs and other items donated by the state government to the NYSC in the state.

He said the House of Assembly with an appreciable number of youthful honourable members could not but be youth friendly.

The Deputy Speaker said the presentation of the items to the NYSC was indicative of a government committed to fulfilling it’s promises.

The NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Esther Tosin Ikupolati commended the state government for the donation to the camp.

