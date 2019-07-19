Kwara mulls border export processing zone

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said that the state government will create a viable inland trade and Export Processing Zone along Kwara-Benin Republic border.

AbdulRazaq said this would be done in collaboration with the Federal Government to boost economic activities at the corridor.

Speaking during a meeting with the Comptroller of Immigration Service, Kwara State Command, Mrs Edith Onyemenam, at the Government House, in Ilorin, he added that his administration is ready to partner with the Nigeria Immigration Service and other relevant bodies to strengthen security in the state, particularly in the western borders with Benin Republic.

He promised to provide critical infrastructures in Kwara North Senatorial District and other parts of the state with a view to promoting business activities and improving the living standard of the people of the area.

He sought the support of the Nigeria Immigration Service and other sister security agencies to tackle the challenge of porous borders and strengthen security in the state

