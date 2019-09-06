Kwara moves to sack unqualified teachers

ADVERTISEMENT

Plans are underway to sack unqualified teachers in the Kwara State Teaching Service by December.

Mr Olumide Awolola, Deputy Chairman, Kwara House of Assembly Committee on Education and Human Capital Development, said this on Friday in Ilorin.

He spoke when the Civil Society Action Coalition on Education For All (CSACEFA) paid an advocacy visit to the Assembly.

Awolola explained that the step was aimed at reforming the state’s education sector.

According to him, a circular has already been issued to that effect as the state government is committed to providing qualitative education.

He said the sack of teachers without professional qualifications would be carried out alongside other initiatives to restore the lost glory of the education sector.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of CSACEFA, Hajia Nimat Labaika, urged the government to urgently address the rot in the education sector of the state.

The rot, she said, was inimical to education and human capital development in the state. (NAN)

