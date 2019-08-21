Kwara monarch charged with trespass, threat to life

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwara State police command, yesterday, charged a second class monarch in the state, Oba Joshua Adeyemi Adimula, for alleged trespass on a land and threat to life.

Adimula is from Odo-Owa, Oke-Ero Local Government Area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

A clergy in charge of St Thomas Catholic Church, Odo-Owa, Rev. Fr. Pius Obikwelu, was said to have accused the monarch of trespassing into the church’s parcel of land in the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the police first Information Report (FIR), the clergy in a petition dated November 20, 2018 reported Oba Adimula of “trespass into his church’s parcel of land situated beside St Thomas Catholic Primary School Odo-Owa and placed an object suspected to be juju on the said land; that in the process the monarch also threatened that evil would befall anybody who dares remove the object.”

Hearing of the case, slated for commencement yesterday, could not hold because the prosecution counsel, Nasir Yusuf, said he only got the case file at 8:30am of the same day.

Presiding Chief Magistrate A.M Ibrahim therefore adjourned the case to September 24 for commencement of hearing.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App