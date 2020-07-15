Kwara invites EFCC to probe N300m diverted funds

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has invited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct an independent probe into funds so far received and disbursed to the 16 local government councils from May 2019 to date.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the probe became necessary in view of the outrageous claims by some persons that money to the tune of N300 million was diverted monthly from the state’s local government accounts.

The statement said a panel of inquiry, comprising members from various backgrounds, would also be set up to look into the local government funds.

“For the sake of accountability and transparency, the governor is hereby calling in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct an urgent probe into funds so far received as allocations and spent by the 16 local governments between May 29 and now,” the statement said.

It added that members of the panel and its terms of reference would be announced soon.

“This probe is borne out of the fact that this administration has not touched a kobo belonging to the local governments.

“It has nothing to hide,” the statement said.

It further noted that the governor would also set up a panel of inquiry with members drawn from various backgrounds to investigate the LG funds, how they were spent, and expose any mismanagement or diversion.

It also called on the House of Assembly to hold a public hearing on the matter.

