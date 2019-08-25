Kwara govt mourns 17 admission seekers involved in auto crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Sunday lamented the death of 17 students in an auto crash on their way back to the state from Kano, describing the incident as a painful one that could have been prevented.

According to the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor commiserated with the parents and families of the students and prayed to God to avert such calamity in the future.

“We, however, believe that we can avoid this calamity in the future. We reiterate our calls on the drivers to always check their speed, respect other road users, and put their vehicles in the best condition. Most accidents occur because our drivers often fail these three basic tests of safe driving.

“Besides, we call on our tertiary institutions which still require students to travel long distance for their post-UTME examination to please consider holding such test online to avert the necessity of travel.

“This will not only reduce travel and attendant risks, but also encourage students to embrace and excel in computer literacy, a sine qua non for success in the 21st century,” he said.

