Kwara govt donates to NYSC camp

ADVERTISEMENT

A month after the governor’s visit to the Kwara State National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp at Yikpata, the state government has donated items to the camp for the comfort of corps members.

Items delivered to the camp include 400 mattresses, 200 double decker beds, 90 wooden benches and drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had, on June 19, paid an unscheduled visit to the camp in Edu local government area of the state and expressed disgust at the living conditions there.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor, had also apologised to the NYSC members and said the condition at the camp represented the general breakdown of basic infrastructure in the state. He said the visit to the camp was a challenge for him to make things better.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Sports and Youths Development, Mr Akanbi AbdulQuadry Shuaib, who represented the governor at the official handing over of the materials, said the development underscored the governor’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

Akanbi explained that the provision of the items will make the camp more comfortable for the occupants, calling on the NYSC members to consider the gesture as an incentive to be more patriotic.

“Our governor is a man of his words. What we are seeing here today is a fulfillment of pledges made just over a month ago. We are, therefore, celebrating a harvest from the governor that has the concern of the people in his heart,” Akanbi said.

The State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs Esther Kupolati, commended the governor for the gesture which she said portrayed the governor as a responsive and reliable leader who care for basic needs of the people.

“This gesture will go a long way to make camping more comfortable for the Corps members and we promise to ensure that they are properly utilised and maintained,” Kupolati said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App