Kwara governor to constitute cabinet next week

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state.
The Kwara state governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has disclosed that he would constitute his cabinet next week.
He disclosed this during a breakfast media briefing with journalists in Ilorin.
The governor said a lot of challenges were met in the state after his inauguration which is why he is taking his time to identify capable handles that will work with him to surmount the challenges and deliver on his campaign promises to the people of the state.
