Kwara governor furious over workers lateness to work

The governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq paid a surprise visit to the state secretariat where all the offices were still under lock and keys as at 9a.m.

It was discovered that the Governor was angry when he got to the government secretariat at about 7:55a.m. Monday and for over one hour, only few workers were at work. Most offices were still locked as at 9a.m.

Speaking during the visit, Abdulrazaq told the few workers he met that late coming to work is unhelpful for government business in the 21st century.

“Late coming and poor attitude to work certainly will not be tolerated. The civil service should be business-like and efficient in service delivery. As we try to support the civil service to deliver on its mandate, we expect a drastic shift from old practices that have taken our state nowhere,” he said.

Hundreds of workers who came late to work were still locked outside the main gate by the time AbdulRazaq left the secretariat a few minutes before 10a.m.

