Kwara governor, Emir, others celebrate peaceful Sallah in Ilorin

Muslims in Ilorin, Kwara state on Tuesday joined their counterparts across the globe to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitri, which signified the end of Ramadan fast.

At the Ilorin Eid Praying Ground, the state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq; Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Zulu-Gambari and other eminent personalities converged to observe two prerogative rakats in line with Islamic injunctions.

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Alhaji Muhammad Bashir Solihu, led the prayer at about 9:38am amidst heavy presence of security personnel.

In his sermon, Imam Solihu admonished Muslims to sustain the teachings of the just concluded holy month of Ramadan in their undertakings aftermath of the month.

He noted that muslims, in accordance with the prophetic saying, are expected to be their brother’s keepers and eschew any conduct that could derail them from the will of the Almighty Allah.

It was, however, observed that the prayer was held under peaceful atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the governor has felicitated with residents of the state on the successful completion of Ramadan fast and observance of the Eid.

In his Sallah message signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Agboola D. Olarewaju, he said: “I greet our Muslim brethren on the successful completion of the (fasting) month of Ramadan. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitri, I pray Almighty Allah accepts our prayers and worships before, during and after Ramadan.

“As we bid Ramadan goodbye, I urge Kwarans of all faiths to not jettison the spirit of Ramadan. We should remain our brother’s keepers, promote common humanity, do to others what we want done to us, and be good citizens.”

He also called on the faith community to continue to pray for the new administration, saying: “Our agenda is to serve the overall interest of the people and build a Kwara of our dream.”

