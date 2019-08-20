Kwara gov seeks law to create social investment programmes

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq says he will send to the House of Assembly, a bill to replicate the Federal Government’s social investment programmes in the state.

He said this yesterday when he visited the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute at Jimba-Oja in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

He said the legislation would domesticate the Federal Government’s tradermoni and the school feeding programme for the benefit of the poor.

“The thrust of the administration is to lift our people from poverty line and how to go about it is through agriculture. We have a goldmine in ARMTI and we will take full advantage of your resources.

“Empowerment must be from the communities and I can assure you that we’ll engage you because this week or so we are sending a Bill to the State House of Assembly to replicate the federal government’s social investment programme in Kwara,” he said.

