Kwara gov pays N450m SUBEB fund

By Romoke W. Ahmad, Ilorin Published Date

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the immediate payment of N450m allegedly diverted from the State Universal Basic Education Board.

AbdulRazaq signed the documents approving the refund yesterday in Ilorin at a meeting with Permanent Secretary for the SUBEB Bayo Onimago and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance Benjamin Fatigun.

The payment was a precondition for readmitting Kwara back to the UBEC after a five-year ban under the Abdulfatai Ahmed Administration.

AbdulRazaq said he would pay the money in the interest of children.

