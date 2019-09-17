Kwara gov orders refund of exam charges

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has ordered the immediate refund of N2,000 and N1,500 examination charges that the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) collected from teachers who applied to become principals and vice principals across the state.

AbdulRazaq reasoned that there is no basis for such charges since all ministries, departments and agencies of government now get their running costs since he came on board, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, RafiuAjakaye.

The statement said the over 100 applicants for the positions who sat for the evaluation examination last Wednesday had been asked to pay the fee as was the practice before but the administration objected to it on grounds that the government had already paid for running cost that covers such exercise.

TESCOM has complied with the governor’s directive as over 90% of the applicants have been refunded, the statement said, quoting TESCOM’s supervisory Permanent Secretary, BayoOnimago.

A key development in Kwara’s civil service since AbdulRazaq’s ascension was the restoration of running cost to the ministries – a step that has gone a long way in energising the civil service to perform its roles as the government’s engine room.

