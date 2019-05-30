Kwara gov holds maiden security council meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday performed his first official duty by holding the security council meeting to receive briefings from all the heads of security agencies in the state.

The meeting, which held behind closed doors, was attended by all the members of the council, including the governor, deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, the Emir of Ilorin Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the state police commissioner Mr Kayode Egbetokun, among others.

The state security council comprises the Governor, his Deputy, heads of the Police, state security service, Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the state Council of Chiefs.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the CP, Egbetokun said they met the governor who shows deep understanding of security as the Chairman of the State’s Security Council with the understanding that without security, no meaningful development can be achieved.

“The service chiefs took turns to brief His Excellency about the security situation in the state. All the issues raised were discussed and decisions were made.” he said.

AbdulRazaq also met with the Kwara State Council of Chiefs. The meeting was attended by 16 of the 19 members of the council, whose chairman is the Emir of Ilorin.

The Governor was also billed to meet later with Kwara elders and leaders of thoughts and representatives of the civil servants in the state.

AbdulRazaq had earlier inspected the Government House and Governor’s Lodge.

