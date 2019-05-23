Kwara gov dissolves cabinet

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed yesterday dissolved the State Executive Council.

His Deputy Chief Press Secretary Mr Demola Olanrewaju, in a statement, said special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants and members of boards of parastatals were also affected by the dissolution.

The statement quoted Ahmed as thanking them for their services and wishing them all the best in their future endeavours.

