Kwara gets minimum wage negotiating committee

Kwara State Government has assembled a negotiating team to interface with representatives of the labour unions over the implementation of the new minimum wage.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Rafiu Ajakaye said this in a statement on Thursday, adding that the team is made up of government officials and leadership of the labour unions in the state.

The team, according to the statement, comprises: Commissioners for Finance (Chairman); Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs (member); Works and Transport (member); Special Adviser to the Governor (Special Duties); Permanent Secretaries Ministry of Finance; Service Welfare; Establishment and Training; Justice; and Local Government Service Commission; Kwara State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC); Kwara State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC); Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council; and Secretary of the Joint Negotiating Council.

The secretary of the committee is the Director, Establishment and Pension, Mrs Onaolapo Alaya, the statement added.

AbdulRazaq, had, on Tuesday, directed the Head of Service, Mrs Modupe Susan Oluwole, to constitute a panel to discuss the minimum wage question in Kwara.

