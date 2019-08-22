Kwara: EFCC grills scholarship board chair, 5 others over alleged N150m fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office has commenced investigations into the allegation of N150m bursary fraud made against some management staff of Kwara State Scholarship Board.

Those interrogated by the operatives of the Commission over the case include, the Chairperson of Kwara Scholarship Board, Hajia Fatimoh Yusuf, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Mr Fatai Lamidi and the Board’s Accountant, Mr Stephen Ajewole among others.

It was gathered that the Kwara State Government in 2017 and 2018 released the sum of N150m as bursary allowances for 10,000 students who are indigenes of Kwara State in various tertiary Institutions .

The Commission gathered that the board did not pay up to 4, 000 students but fraudulently converted the remaining ones to personal use.

The Petitioners who are Students in some various higher institutions of learning had alleged that their names appeared as beneficiaries of bursary allowances at the Kwara State Scholarship Board but never received the money.

As at the time of filing this report, the officials of the board are still being grilled by the operatives of the Commission.

