Kwara discharges 41 COVID-19 patients

Kwara State government yesterday said it had discharged 41 persons confirmed with COVID-19 after they were treated and confirmed negative.

This brings the total number of discharged cases in the state to 311.

The latest number of those discharged was contained in the state government’s daily chart of COVID-19 cases.

The chart equally indicated that as of August 2, 2020, five confirmed cases were recorded in the state, while the number of deaths so far recorded since the first index case was 19.

The chart also put the total number of tests so far carried out at 3,522, and the total number of negative tests at 2,686.

It also put the total number of confirmed cases at 786, the number of active cases 456, and pending cases at 50.

