Kwara deputy governor appointed polio eradication ambassador

The Kwara State deputy governor, Mr Kayode Alabi has been appointed as an ambassador for Polio eradication in the State.

With the signing and appointment, Alabi is now the Head of the State Polio plus Committee responsible for the eradication of the virus.

The Field Coordinator for the South West, Nigeria National Polio plus Committee, Rotarian Gbenga Olayiwole who decorated the deputy governor with the honour said this is the third year that Nigeria has not recorded the outbreak of Polio.

Olayiwole pledged that the Committee and Rotary Club would continue to partner with the state government in the fight against Polio.

The State Representative of the Committee, Chief Rick Oladele said no cases had been reported in the last three years apart from the challenges recorded in some areas.

In his response, Alabi commended the Committee and Rotary Club for their efforts at eradicating the virus in the Country.

He stated that the State government would not relent in meeting the health need of its people.

