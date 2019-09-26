Kwara: Court remands FBI suspect in Mandala prison

  1. Home
A Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin, has remanded one of the most wanted suspects by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Joseph Oyediran, in prison custody.

The 36 years old Oyediran was arraigned on Thursday before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of the state High Court on a five-count charge bordering on internet fraud and obtaining money under false pretence, among others.

The suspect was dragged to the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), our reporter gathered.

