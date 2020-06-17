Kwara Council of Ulamau announces commencement of Juma’at prayers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwara State Council of Ulamau has announced the commencement of Jumaat Prayers across the state beginning from Friday, 19th June, 2020.

This followed approval by the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, as well as understanding from the state Technical Committee on COVID-19 under the chairmanship of the State Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi yesterday.

The Secretary of the state Council of Ulamau, Justice Salihu Olohuntoyin Mohammed, in a statement issued yesterday confirmed that the government agreed in principle to fumigate Jumaat mosques across the state in order to curtail the spread of the virus among worshippers.

