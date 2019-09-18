Kwara communities to benefit from 50 solar borehole projects

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Kwara communities are expected to benefit from 50 motorised solar borehole projects to be financed by Abdulmumini Sanni Jawaondo foundation.

Already three communities in Ilorin west local government area of Kwara state have benefited from the pilot programme and they are Alanamu, Adewole and Badari wards.

In his address at the official commissioning of the projects in Ilorin Wednesday, president and chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Alhaji Abdulmumini Jawaondo , a chartered accountant, also announced scholarship for any indigene of the state with first class in accounting.

He however promised that the beneficiaries of the scholarship on completion of their studies, will also get automatic employment in his firm, Sanni Mohammed and Co Chartered Accountants and Tax Practitioners.

“On the platform of our foundation, our target is to drill 50 boreholes across various local government in Kwara state within 2 years, in support of the administration of the present administration”, Jawaondo said .

In his remarks ,the deputy governor, Kayode Alabi, represented by Barrister Hassan Garba, said the foundation’ s gestures was in line with the vision of the present administration of governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq to ensure that perennial water problem in the state would become a thing of the past in the state.

A member representing Ilorin north- west /Ajikobi constituency, Hon Gafar Ayilara urged other well to do sons and daughters of the community in diaspora to come home and impact positively in their respective communities.

