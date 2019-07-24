Kwara budget review holds in special needs school

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday directed top civil servants in the state to meet him at the state’s school of special needs for their budget review meeting.

AbdulRazaq, in a statement by his spokesman, Rauf Ajakaye, said he purposely scheduled the meeting for the school to let the top bureaucrats and government functionaries appreciate the need to allocate resources in manners that directly benefit the downtrodden in the society.

He had visited the school a few weeks ago to listen to the teachers and inspect the facilities there, apologising to the children and promising to quickly attend to their needs.

“Work has started, in line with our Iseya mantra. I’m sorry to drag you here; it is symbolic. This is necessary for you to understand that there are other people who have needs that we should meet. I want (the budget) to be more inclusive going forward.

“I’ve been here before and I know they have needs. The pupils here don’t have access to very basic needs. They don’t have light. They can’t read. This is a trend across the state. Our schools are in bad states. This is why we emphasise the need to get basic things running first,” he said.

