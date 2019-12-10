Kwara assembly wants retirement age of magistrates, others reversed

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara State House of Assembly has called on Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to order reversal of the retirement age of Magistrates and legally qualified Area Court Judges in the state.

The House made the call after deliberating on the report of the house committee on ethics, privileges and judiciary on the petition titled “petition against the unconstitutional elongation of tenure of office and retirement age of magistrates and legally qualified Area court Judges in the state.”

The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Yakubu Salihu Danladi, directed the clerk of the House, Hajia Halimah Jummai Kperogi, to forward the resolution of the house to the state governor.

Also at plenary today, Hon Olayiwola Ojo laid a petition on “Incomplete Disbursement Of Funds For FADAMA Rice Farmers” by some concerned citizens.

The Speaker referred the petition to the House committee on agriculture and natural resources for further investigation and to report back to the house in two weeks.

