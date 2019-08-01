Kwara Assembly moves to revive Kwara United

ADVERTISEMENT

Worried by the dwindling performance of Kwara United Football Club, the State House of Assembly has directed its relevant Standing Committee to convene stakeholders meeting with a view to restore its lost glory.

The committee is expected to report back to the House in two weeks.

The House gave the directive in its Wednesday’s sitting following a Motion on Notice on “the Need to Revitalise Kwara United FC” sponsored by member representing Isin Constituency, Hon Olumide Awolola and co-sponsored by Hon Abdulgafar Ayinla (Ilorin North West )and Hon Abdullahi Danbaba (Kaiama/Kemanji/Wajibe).

The Speaker Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu, while reading the resolutions of the House disclosed that the present precarious condition of the state’s darling team was worrisome and required the inputs of all the stakeholders in proffering enduring solutions to its dwindling performance.

The Speaker while challenging his colleagues to sponsor football tournaments in their constituencies to discover hidden talents said youths need to be thoroughly engaged in the bid to revitalise Kwara United.

Hon. Awolola had while raising the Motion recalled the glorious days of the club and identified lack of merit in recruitment of players and technical crew, indiscipline and non indigenization of its players and coaches as factors that militated against Kwara United’s performance in the NPFL.

The co -sponsors Barrister Abdul Gafar Ayinla and Hon Abdullahi Danbaba emphasised the need to revive school sports and intra state football competitions to discover hidden talents at the grassroot as well as involvement of ex footballers from the state in the management of the club to restore its glory.

