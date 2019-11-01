Kwara assembly confirms 16 commissioner-nominees

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara State House of Assembly has confirmed the 16 commissioner-nominees forwarded to it Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

They are Ayinla Jawondo Salman (Asa), Engr. Suleiman Rotimi Iliasu (Moro), Arc. Aliyu Mohammed Saifudeen (Kaiama) and Harriet Adenike Afolabi-Oshatimejin (Ifelodun)

Others are Sa’adatu Modibo Kawu (Ilorin South), Dr. Raji Rasaq (Ekiti), (Alhaji Muritala Olarewaju (Oyun), Aremu Abosede Deborah (Irepodun) and Aisha Ahman Patigi.

Also confirmed as commissioners are Oyeyemi Olasunbo Florence (Oke-Ero), Lafia Aliyu Kora Sabi (Baruten), Ahmed Fatima Bisola (Ilorin West), Oyedun Juliana Funke (Isin), Agbaje Wahab Femi (Offa), Joanna Nnazua Kolo (Edu) and Arinola Fatima Lawal (Ilorin East).

This is coming after the screening of the last batch of four nominees by the House in plenary on Thursday.

The four nominees screened today are Mrs Oyedun Juliana Funke (Isin), Agbaje Wahab Femi (Offa), Arinola Fatimoh Lawal and Joana Nnazua Kolo.

During the screening, the lawmakers eulogised a former governor of Kwara State, Alh. Mohammed Lawal, for his tremendous effort in ensuring the survival of democracy in the state.

The house, satisfied with all the nominees, asked each of them to take a bow and leave.

