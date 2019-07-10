Kwara: 3 men sentenced to 6 months in prison for internet fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has secured the conviction of three persons charged before a Kwara State High Court on offences bordering on internet fraud and other fraud-related offences.

The convicts are, Apata Oluwakayode, Yusuf Rasheed and Muhammed Ademola.

They were convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment after pleading guilty to a one count charge preferred against them by the EFCC before a Court Presided over by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye.

After reviewing the facts of the case when the defendants realised the evidence of the prosecution, they approached the commission for a plea bargain agreement.

Justice Oyinloye in sentencing the accused persons also ordered them to forfeit some of the items which include, Black HP Laptop, Phones among others recovered from them during investigations to the Federal Government .

The Judge also ordered that the defendants should undertake with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to be of good behaviour and never to be involved in Economic and Financial Crimes or any other form of fraud within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

The sentence is without an option of fine.

The convicts have been taken to Madala Prison Custody in Ilorin to complete their jail term which commenced from 9th of July 2019.

