Kwankwaso, Wakala, three others bag Sheikh Gummi’s award

A former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Ibrahim Wakala and three others have bagged the Sheikh Abubakar Gummi’s Awards of Excellence for 2019.

The three other recipients were first Northern Pathology Professor, Abdulmumin Hassan Rafindadi, Colonel (Dr) Yawale Iliyasu (retired) who is also a medical Practitioner and Dr Muhammed Suleiman Adam, the Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque who is also a lecturer with Kaduna State University.

Presenting the awards at the closing of this year’s Tafsir Lecture, Dr Ahmad Gummi, who is late Abubakar Gummi’s son, said the awards were conferred on the recipients for their exemplary leadership skills and academic achievements in life.

He said Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who was represented by Engineer Kabir Yusuf (Abba Gida Gida‎) at the occasion, was awarded for his role in promoting education in Kano State during his tenure as governor.

While Wakala was awarded for his role as an Islamic scholar who ventured into public service, politics and for his role in promoting Shari’ah in the state.

Dr Gummi said Professor Rafindadi was awarded being the father of Pathologists in northern Nigeria, adding that same goes to Colonel Yawale Iliyasu who is also an outstanding medical practitioner in the region.

The Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque, Dr Muhammad Suleiman Adam, was awarded as one of the best Islamic scholars in the region.

The recipients, in their individual remarks, thanked the Sultan Bello Mosque for the recognition.

