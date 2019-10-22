Kwankwaso commissions nursing, midwifery college

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Kano State governor, and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Engineer Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has commissioned an ultra-modern nursing and midwifery college, which he constructed and furnished at Kwankwaso, his home town in Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State.

The event was part of activities lined up to mark his 63rd birthday, Daily Trust gathered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to thousands of supporters gathered at the school premises to witness the ceremony, Senator Kwankwaso said instead of partying and hosting friends and family to lavish celebrations he chose to do something that would add value to the lives of the common man. He said taking into consideration the importance of the girl-child education, the college is purely for girls and that at present the school will admit only 50 students with the hope of increasing the number later.

In his address, provost of the newly established school, Malam Abdullahi Isma’il, said the institution was established based on the findings of a need assessment presented to Senator Kwankwaso, which revealed that early this year, the southern part of Nigeria had 126 nursing and midwifery schools while the Northern part had only 83.

“The findings showed that early this year, the southern part of Nigeria had 126 nursing and midwifery schools while the Northern part had only 83 and that was alarming to him, in view of the fact that the health sector and human capital development were his major focus during his administration. With this development, we hope other well-meaning Kano people will emulate the good gesture,” he said.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App