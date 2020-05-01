Kwankwaso breaks silence, urges SSS, Kaduna govt to rescue Dadiyata

ADVERTISEMENT

Former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has called on the Federal Government through the State Security Service, SSS and Kaduna state government to intensify efforts to rescue his ardent supporter, Abubakar Idris, popularly known as Dadiyata.

Dadiyata, 34, a lecturer at Federal University Dutsin Ma and social media critic was abducted from his Kaduna residence at about 1:00am on August 2, 2019, in a gestapo-styled operation. His family and friends have been worried what state he is in or even if he is still alive.

The family then sued the SSS, also known as DSS, Kaduna State Commissioner of Police and the Kaduna State Government over his disappearance.

The only time the secretive organization (DSS), with questionable human rights records, might have formally denied having Dadiyata in their custody was in a letter to the Kaduna State Police Command.

“Part of the suspicion is that he might have been taken by any other security service,” Deputy Superintendent, Yakubu Sabo, the command’s spokesperson, told Daily Trust in December, 2019, “We wrote to the DSS to ask if the person in question is in their custody and they have written in the negative to say he is not in their custody. A copy of that letter is in the case file of the investigator.”

DSP Sabo, had assured that the police is doing its best to find him but months after, Dadiyata is still missing.

Kwankwaso who spoke in an instagram video chat with Dele Momodu said failure of the security agencies to rescue Dadiyata will signify a huge vacuum in the security sector of the country, adding that Dadiyata is a good Nigerian who always work hard to ensure that truth and justice prevails.

The two time governor of Kano state and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement said, “We have one of our staunch supporters, a good Nigerian called Dadiyata who is from Kaduna state and he is a lecturer in Federal University Dutsimma in Katsina state who was taken right in his house before his family sometimes last year and up till now, nobody saw him. We worked so hard through the security agencies especially SSS but yet we couldn’t find him.

“I am now taking this opportunity to appeal to federal government, the Kaduna state government and all those stakeholders to do whatever they can to bring him back to his family”.

The live video interview focused on many issues of state and national concerns, including the trending global issue of the coronavirus pandemic and total lockdown in Kano state.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App