Kwankwasiyya sponsors 242 graduates to India for masters

The Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation has sponsored 242 graduates to India for masters’ degrees, just as the foundation is determined to sponsor a total of 370 graduates this year.

Speaking during a send-off ceremony organized for the beneficiaries, the Supreme National Leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement, Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, said the 242 students were the first batch of the 370 students to be sponsored abroad for studies by the movement.

Kwankwaso said only eight of the 242 beneficiaries would study masters’ degrees in Arabic and Islamic studies in Sudan, while the rest would study in four different Universities in India.

The former Kano state governor explained that the gesture was part of the Kwankwasiyya initiative to help the education of youth, especially those from the less privileged families.

“The scholarship is part of the Kwankwasiyya education initiatives we have started while in government. When we are in government, we initiated many programmes under education such as free feeding, free uniforms to all primary school pupils and construction of various classrooms and many more others.

“Today, Kwankwasiyya has sponsored 242 students abroad. Not only sponsoring them, but paid everything related to their studies, ranging from tuition fees, registration fees, accommodation, traveling tickets and returning tickets.”

Kwankwaso assured that the movement would continue to sponsor more students abroad, adding that education was the bedrock of Kwankwasiyya’s activities.

He called on members of the movement to double their contributions to enable the movement sustain the good work it started.

He said the door of the foundation would remain opened for anybody that is willing to donate to the movement.

In his remarks, the former Secretary to the State government, Dr Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi, said Kwankwasiyya movement had since inception executed various humanitarian programmes that included empowerment of thousands of women and youth, empowerment of tea sellers, freeing many inmates, donation of tables and chairs to various schools across the state.

