Kwankwasiyya reacts, as Police arrest popular Kano singer, Sarkin Wakar

Sanusi Dawakin Tofa, the spokesperson to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kano state in the 2019 general elections, has spoken on the arrest of popular Kannywood musician and strong critic of the state governor, Nazir Ahmad popularly known as Sarkin Waka.

In a statement by Tofa, he alleged that the Sarkin Waka was arrested on the orders of the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, through the Kano State Censorship Board.

“Information reaching us has confirmed the unlawful arrest and detention of an ardent supporter of PDP Kwankwasiyya and a popular musician, Nazir M. Ahmad, the Sarkin Wakar Sarkin Kano this evening, at his Darmanawa residence in Kano.

“Uniformed security personnel believed to be from the Criminal Investigation Department of Kano State Police Command working on the orders of Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, through the state Censorship Board have arrested the popular musician as part of the crackdown operation launched on the members of the opposition party, the PDP.

“Nazir’s brother, Musbahu M. Ahmad, who is also the chairman of Kanywood Kwankwasiyya Support Group said his brother’s arrest may likely be connected to a musical video he produced four years ago, alleging that he was taken away simply because of his support for the promotion of good governance in Kano and Nigeria.

“We urge all security apparatus working in Kano state to as a matter of accountability stay away from being used for political victimization and blackmail which would not in any way frighten constructive criticism on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“You may recall that our members, Salisu Yahaya Hotoro, Sunusi Oscar, Rufaidah Ahmed and Alhaji Muhammad Yakasai who are supporters of Kwankwasiyya movement were arrested and charged to courts for various cases that are seen to be merely a political victimization in recent times,” the statement sent to our reporter late Wednesday night noted.

