Kwankwasiyya excos join APC in Kebbi

The Kebbi State executives of Kwankwasiyya movement under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC in the state.

The Youth leader of the movement, Mohammed I. Anaruwa Kele, who spoke on behalf of the defectors in Birnin Kebbi, said the decision to dump their former party was based on unflinching loyalty to the former chairman of the Kwankwasiya movement, Rabiu Suleiman Bichi.

He explained that when they discovered that their leader had left Kwankwasiyya movement, they did not need to have a second thought over arriving at a unanimous decision to follow him to pitch their tents with APC in the state.

According to him, the executives of the Kwankwasiyya had all agreed to dump the movement, adding that their decision was genuinely based on loyalty and zeal to contribute their quota to the development of democracy in the state.

“We are leaving Kwankwasiyya because of our loyalty to the former chairman of Kwankwasiyya, Rabiu Suleiman Bichi. Bichi recently dumped Kwankwasiyya for APC. He is a progressive leader, whose ideals are in tandem with our inspirations,” he said.

The state chairman of APC, Bala Sani Kangiwa, told the defectors that they are now bonifide members of APC, adding that he would communicate to all local government council chairmen of the party in order to compile their list for formal reception into the party.

“In our party all members are equal. We don’t discriminate. From now you are by right qualified to enjoy all privileges in the party. We will fast track the processes for your registration as card carrying members of the party,” he said.

