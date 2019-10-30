Kwande wants Buhari to request Arabic teachers from Saudi Arabia

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Ambassador of Nigeria to Switzerland, Yahaya Kwande has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to use his visit to Saudi Arabia where he is attending the Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative to persuade the Saudi Government to send volunteer Arabic teachers to Nigeria.

Kwande said this will not only strengthen religious understanding among Nigerians but will inculcate peaceful coexistence and understanding among citizens.

Kwande told Daily Trust that: “It will reduce crisis if our children are able to understand Arabic language perfectly, it will help them understand their religion better and that way it will strengthen our understanding of the religion and how we are supposed to live with other brothers and sisters from other faiths.”

He said a similar appeal was made decades ago by the late Islamic scholar, Sheikh Mahmud Gumi where he appealed to the Saudi government to use their God given resources to sponsor volunteer Arabic teachers to teach Nigerians the language.

