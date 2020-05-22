  1. Home
Kuwait distributes food to indigents in Abuja, Kano, others

By Abbas Jimoh 
The State of Kuwait has distributed food items to more than 1,200 families in Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Niger states.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador to Nigeria, Abdulaziz Albisher, partnered with the Nurul Yaqeen Islamic Foundation to distribute the food items under the “2020/1441Iftaru’s Sa’im project”. The chairman of the foundation, Mr. Sufyan Abdullah, speaking in Abuja, said the gesture was to alleviate the sufferings of the poor and the needy during Ramadan. Similarly, not less than 500 families in different areas of Osun State and its environs were given food items. The project was sponsored by Kuwait Awqaf Public Foundation and Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Nigeria. It was facilitated by Sibghatullahi Centre for Islamic Education and Arabic Studies.

 

