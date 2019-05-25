Kuti family ‘resurrected’ at ancestral birthplace

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our plan is to turn around the roots of all our notable citizens both dead and alive that have contributed not only to the growth of Ogun, but also Nigeria and even beyond, to tourist sites. It is not because of anything, but most importantly to keep history, to serve as education and clearly, the Kuti’s family is one of those citizens.”

Those were the words of the Ogun State governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, last week when he took around, the visiting Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alh. Lai Muhammed, to the ancestral home of the great Kuti family undergoing renovation in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The one story building, where the country’s giants-ace late musician, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, late social-activist, Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti and late former Minister of Health, Prof. Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, were all brought up, is located along NEPA Road, Imo, near Isabo.

The building, which to observers was abandoned for decades, has started wearing new look and will be turned into the Ransome-Kuti Heritage Museum.

Speaking on the Kutis’ history, Balogun David, a.k.a Balinga, said contrary to the notion that the building had been abandoned, it still has occupants.

“When the fence at the back collapsed due to flood, the dirt lodged at the back during the rain turned into a dump site. But, it was not abandoned,” he said.

Balinga, who is in his 60’s, went down memory lane with our correspondent during a visit on Tuesday, recalling how the once bubbling house was a Mecca of sorts for the low and high in society.

“It was one group after the other waiting to see Mama. But, only those of high personality were always allowed into this main building, those from Nigeria and outside. Mama was a delight with her spoken English assent when those Oyinbo people came visiting.

“Oh! You’re welcome. I have been expecting you. You’re welcome, let’s go upstairs,” Balinga said, mimicking how Mama would receive her foreign guests. “She was powerful, dutiful, resourceful, kind and generous,” he said.

According to Balinga, his relationship with the Kutis started through his mother, who happened to be their cook from the late 40’s.

“My mother was brought by Baba, Reverend Kuti, from their Igbehin village at Ifo to Abeokuta, where he was the principal of Abeokuta Grammar School and the church (pointing at the old site of the school now an extension of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta) where he was the venerable.

“That is the place Baba and Mama started before they built this house and Mama moved into the building after the death of Baba. So, my mother started with them. When Baba died, my mother was still at the Vicarage, but Mama urged her to join her here to get support. That was how I joined her here too, and Mama in her benevolent character added me to her children to be tutored and brought up,” he said.

To Balinga, the Kuti family cannot go into extinction in the history of Nigeria. “Particularly in Abeokuta here, because apart from the role of Baba and Mama in shaping the educational, political and religious lives of hundreds, the children, Olikoye, Fela and Beko, continued from where they stopped in their chosen fields to touch the world,” he said.

The Ransome-Kuti family, from available records, is noted for its contributions to art, religion, education, medicine and politics.

According to history, the Ransome-Kuti journey, which has entered into the annals of Nigerian and global history, started with one Olasu, who gave birth to Jamo who married Orukoloku. They gave birth to Likoye Kuti, who married Ekidan Efupeyin. Among their children was Israel Oludotun Ransome-Kuti who got married to the late political activist, Olufunmilayo Thomas. They had four children, including Dolupo, a female. It would be interesting to note that Israel Oludotun’s elder sister, Grace Eniola Ransome-Kuti, was the mother of the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka. Among their children was Josiah Jesse Ransome-Kuti.

“With this intimidating background of the Kutis, the current step by the state government to immortalize the family cannot by over emphasized. Generations yet unborn will still want to see and feel some parts if not all that makes the Kuti’s family here in Abeokuta,” Balinga said.

Reacting to the new government initiative, the minister promised to give the state government every necessary support in achieving the dream of the one-of-its-kind museum for the Kutis.

He added that the idea of the federal government was that every creative industry must be turned into creative economy.

His words: “The emphasis of this government whether state or federal is that the creative industry must be turned to creative economy and I think this center is going to be a good model to encourage and inspire the youth.

“It is laudable in the sense that this is one of the most positive steps to actually put our rhetoric into action. We’ve always said that one of the important assets we have is our cultural heritage, our history and this project which is going to immortalise Kuti’s family, I think it’s very laudable and admirable.

“The Kuti family, as you know, they represent different things to different people, either you talk about education, emancipation, music or entertainment, therefore, this attempt by the government at immortalising the family by preserving and restoring the ancestral home of the great family, I think is very commendable.

“This is the period we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the death of the maestro himself and I am sure this is within time to be commissioned very soon, probably next year or thereabout.”

The governor, who promised to open the centre latest early next year, affirmed that the Kuti family laid the foundation of a greater Ogun State.

He said, “All our icons, they have special places in our administration, these are people that defined us, when we go out there and say we are from Ogun State, we can’t call ourselves who we say we are without those giants that lived before us that laid the foundation that we are all building upon.

“And clearly, the Kuti family is one of those illustrious families that conquered the world, not only Ogun State or Abeokuta or Nigeria. Indeed, sometime when I was away in the US and I took a cab, the music I was hearing was the music of the great Fela himself.

“Fela was far ahead of his time, for us, it will be in our interest to let people know his origin, his root, where he was from, and somehow the way the Kuti family, there’s none of them that is not a book and history on his own that people will love to read any day anytime.

“We are going to have museum for all of them, it is not just the Kuti family alone, we have several of them here, we talk about Baba Ogunde, the great Ebenezer Obey, thank God he’s still here with us, this is just one of those things we are going to do and we are happy that next year, people will be using this and we will commission this.”

But, Balinga has piece of advice for the government. “They should put in place a long lasting maintenance structure. They must be people with passion and commitment and not just those looking for what they will get from this place.

“And, maybe the olden days, where this house was once a problem solving house, will be returned for generations still coming to solve their history on Kuti’s family,” Balinga stressed, even as he sought attention for his ailment from individuals and government.

