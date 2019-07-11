Kuje’s landmass makes it prone to insecurity – Council boss

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, has said the councils large land mass bordering Niger, Kogi, and Nasarawa state and its proximity to the city centre makes it prone to insecurity.

Sabo, who made the assertion when he received the FCT police commissioner, Bala Ciroma, at the council secretariat yesterday, expressed concern over rising cases of kidnapping and other criminal activities in the council.

He stressed the need for residents of the council to see the issue of security as everybody’s business and not the responsibility of the security agencies alone.

According to him, his administration was committed to working with all security agencies in combating crime and other civil unrest for the people of Kuje.

The chairman assured residents in the area of adequate synergy with security agencies in the protection of lives and property.

“The council has had its share of security challenges in recent times with the displacement of the insurgents in the north east, who have found refuge in FCT and its environs, “ he said.

He requested for an outpost and posting of policemen to Kabin Mangoro community, saying there was an existing structure that is unoccupied.

Also speaking, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma, said the FCT Command has put measures on ground to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties by checkmating black spots in FCT.

