Kuje chairman approves N17.7m for teachers promotion

The Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, has approved the sum of N17.7 million for payment of teachers promotion arrears for 2015 and 2016 under the Local Education Authority (LEA).

Sabo made this known when he received the executives of the Kuje branch of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) led by its chairman, Comrade Muhammad A. Muhammad, who paid a courtesy call on him in his office yesterday.

He said teachers were the bedrock of the society, hence, his administration would give adequate priority to them.

“At least, getting the comprehensive list of those beneficiaries will enable us to know how each staff, including those with NCE, would be placed according to their grade level, “he said.

The chairman expressed happiness with members of the NUT for paying him a visit, and solicited for their support and cooperation in moving the education sector of the council to greater height.

The Kuje branch chairman of the NUT, Muhammad, commended the chairman of the council for identifying with teachers in the area.

He noted that the approval of the teachers promotion implementation would no doubt go a long way in boosting the morale of teachers in discharging their duties.

He prayed God to continue to guide and protect the chairman and his new administration.

