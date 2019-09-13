Kuje chair flags off construction of township roads

  1. Home
The Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Sulaiman Sabo, yesterday, flagged off the construction of township roads in the area.

Speaking at the event, Sabo said work will commence in Phase 1 on Gomo Street, which is about 250 metres long.

He said the construction of the road, which would be an asphalt overlay with concrete drainage on both sides, was expected to be completed within six weeks in order to ease movement of motorists in the area.

The chairman said the road project was awarded to an indigenous construction company, adding that his administration remained committed to providing infrastructure to the people.

He therefore urged the contractor to expedite action on the project and ensure it is completed within the stipulated six weeks given to him.

